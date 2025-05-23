Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Could Get Jazz Chisholm Back Sooner Than Expected

The New York Yankees infielder could be on his way back to the field.

Noah Strackbein

Apr 14, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts to hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts to hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees could be getting one of their biggest names back on the field soon. Jazz Chisholm has been off the field recovering from a right oblique injury that was initially going to sideline him for 4-6 weeks. But he's now hoping that timeline is sooner, and believes he's getting close to a return.

"We’re pretty close," Chisholm told the New York Post.

The more exciting news is that his return may come sooner than anticipated, even for the Yankees. Chisholm gave the timeline of roughly two weeks before he could be back on the field playing with his teammates. And he hopes to do that by avoiding a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

"I don’t like to do rehab assignments. I’ve never really been a fan of it," Chisholm said.

If he could avoid a rehab assignment, the Yankees would get their infielder back as they look to continue their surge into June. Right now, names like Ben Rice have helped push New York through their list of injuries, and will continue to be a name in the rotation even after Chisholm returns.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn't so optimistic about Chisholm skipping his rehab assignment, but hopes it's only a short stint.

"I would think whether it’s a game, whether it’s a game or two, we’ll probably do something," Boone said. "But it’s not something we’ve talked about really yet."

If New York could get him back earlier than anticipated, they'd be waiting on the return of Giancarlo Stanton to round out their superstar lineup as they begin their summer. Chances are Chisholm does spend a least a few days in the minor leagues before re-joining the Yankees. He did so during injuries in Miami with the Marlins, and with plenty of season left and World Series hopes, this team would likely rather be sure than sorry with one of their biggest names.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News