Yankees Could Get Jazz Chisholm Back Sooner Than Expected
The New York Yankees could be getting one of their biggest names back on the field soon. Jazz Chisholm has been off the field recovering from a right oblique injury that was initially going to sideline him for 4-6 weeks. But he's now hoping that timeline is sooner, and believes he's getting close to a return.
"We’re pretty close," Chisholm told the New York Post.
The more exciting news is that his return may come sooner than anticipated, even for the Yankees. Chisholm gave the timeline of roughly two weeks before he could be back on the field playing with his teammates. And he hopes to do that by avoiding a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
"I don’t like to do rehab assignments. I’ve never really been a fan of it," Chisholm said.
If he could avoid a rehab assignment, the Yankees would get their infielder back as they look to continue their surge into June. Right now, names like Ben Rice have helped push New York through their list of injuries, and will continue to be a name in the rotation even after Chisholm returns.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn't so optimistic about Chisholm skipping his rehab assignment, but hopes it's only a short stint.
"I would think whether it’s a game, whether it’s a game or two, we’ll probably do something," Boone said. "But it’s not something we’ve talked about really yet."
If New York could get him back earlier than anticipated, they'd be waiting on the return of Giancarlo Stanton to round out their superstar lineup as they begin their summer. Chances are Chisholm does spend a least a few days in the minor leagues before re-joining the Yankees. He did so during injuries in Miami with the Marlins, and with plenty of season left and World Series hopes, this team would likely rather be sure than sorry with one of their biggest names.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!