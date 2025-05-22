Yankees Rookie Makes History with Crazy Month
It's safe to say that Jasson Domínguez is living up to the hype for the New York Yankees.
According to OptaStats, the 22-year-old switch-hitting outfielder is the first player in MLB history to launch three home runs in a single game, homer from both sides of the plate in a contest, mash a grand slam and record a walk-off home run all in the same month.
Domínguez achieved the first three of those feats against the Athletics on May 9 at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., where they are currently holed up until their new stadium in Las Vegas opens.
He first hit a solo shot from the left-handed batter's box off A's starter Osvaldo Bido in the top of the third inning, going back-to-back with Paul Goldschmidt to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.
Domínguez next struck with a solo homer against reliever Hogan Harris as a right-handed hitter in the seventh before notching a grand slam off Elvis Alvarado in the eighth.
Following his big day, however, he'd have to wait nearly two weeks until all of the requisite record-setting boxes were checked.
After the Yankees tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning of a May 21 bout with the Texas Rangers, Domínguez stepped to the plate against Luke Jackson during the ensuing frame and deposited a no-doubt, 398-foot blast into the right field seats, sending the Bronx Bombers home winners.
His homer was the team's first of the walk-off variety in 974 days, marking what was the longest active drought in the league, as Giancarlo Stanton had previously been the most recent Yankee to crush one on Sept. 20, 2022, vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Domínguez now owns a .236/.333/.429 slash line on the year to go with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 162 plate appearances.
The former top prospect made his big league debut in September 2023 and immediately proved why his arrival was highly-awaited, posting a .980 OPS across 33 trips to the plate before undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Domínguez then sustained an oblique strain while with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last June, and he wouldn't return to the majors on a full-time basis until September.
He was unproductive down the stretch of the 2024 regular season, logging a .617 OPS in 18 games and 67 plate appearances. Domínguez did appear in three playoff contests, though he never took an at-bat.
Now that he's healthy and settled in, Domínguez's talent has started shining through. He's viewed as a foundational piece for the Yankees, and this is just the beginning of what could ultimately be a prosperous career in the Big Apple.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!