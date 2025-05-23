Yankees Legend Thinks Juan Soto Still Has a Chance
The New York Yankees have to feel a little bit better about losing Juan Soto after defeating him and the New York Mets in the first Subway Series of the season. And to-date, the Soto signing for the Mets doesn't seem to be working as well as they thought, which may have been expected.
This season, Soto holds a .246 batting percentage with an .810 OPS, 8 home runs, and 20 RBIs. New York has 15 years to hope he reaches new heights, and struggling in your first year with the Mets may just be a typical response to the change. At least that's what former Yankees legend CC Sabathia believes.
In an interview posted by New York Post Sports, Sabathia explained that the trend of the Mets right now is for superstars to come in and struggle. But he doesn't believe it's over for Soto.
"I mean, I just feel like the first year for guys going over to the Mets, they struggle. I feel like Lindor had the same thing until about August of last year, or the second half of last year, is when he kind of settled in as a Met," Sabathia said. "So I just think it takes a while."
Sabathia was asked if it was just the Mets causing the issue, which he replied that maybe - but maybe not.
"I feel like the stars that go to the Mets, it takes them like a year to kind of settle in. I don't know why," Sabathia said. "I don't know why, but I feel like I've seen the same thing with Lindor, and now he's the king of Queens. And so I think Soto can do the same thing."
The Mets and Soto agreed to a $765 million deal that both sides will hope turns out to be championships. Right now, the Yankees hold the 1-0 lead over the new pair in Queens.
