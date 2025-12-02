Is Yankees Beard Policy Coming Back?

The New York Yankees reversed their 49-year-old beard policy for a relief pitcher who ended the season on a 4.79 ERA and then walked across town to the New York Mets.

So, perhaps most importantly, where does that leave the beard situation?

Hal Steinbrenner reversed the policy in response to Devin Williams' request in 2024, marking 2025 as the first (and perhaps final) season where the Yankees were permitted to have "well-groomed beards". Williams, now a free agent, will sign with the Mets for 2026.

Williams was acquired in December 2024 from the Milwaukee Brewers, which led him to shave his beard for the first time in his career. He spoke to manager Aaron Boone about the change throwing him off, and when the policy was actually changed, Williams was surprised.

"Everyone was kind of stunned," Williams said in February, via ESPN. "There were a few guys who had heard it was being discussed and a possibility, but that it actually happened -- I'm just looking forward to it growing back."

The Beard Policy

Williams certainly wasn't the first player to complain about the policy, which was established in 1976 by then-owner George Steinbrenner (his original appearance policy was established in 1973, and forbade shaggy hair to start with).

The policy has been criticized by former Yankees like Andrew McCutchen, who shaved to play on the team, and has been cited by others as a reason they would refuse to sign with the team.

The Yankees are unlikely to switch their policy back out of pure spite of course, but whether the players themselves will want to mess with the inevitable superstition is another matter. Will a brave soul attempt to reverse the singular precedent set by Williams in one bearded Yankees season?

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who will be coming off a season-ending Tommy John surgery that has kept him out since mid-2024, is expected to return to the rotation this season. Cole has grown a beard in the meantime, and when asked whether he plans to keep it for 2026, he said, "We'll see."

Gerrit Cole on if he’ll keep the beard during the regular season:



"We look clean. We look neat and tidy," Cole said in response to the news back in February. "I don’t think those aspects are going to go away, but just a little bit of individual freedom in terms of being more comfortable is a nice balance."

Cole could keep the trend alive, but he may not want to jinx his return. On the other hand, Cole had a beard for his entire career before signing on with the Yankees, and it didn't seem to trouble him for the first seven MLB seasons.

Cole is expected to be a crucial addition to the Yankees lineup, and fans have sorely missed him. Cole boasts a 3.18 career ERA over 1,954 innings pitched, and he could be the reason the beards stay in New York, if he chooses to take on that pressure.

