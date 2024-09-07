New York Yankees DFA Pair of Veteran Relievers
The New York Yankees have seen a steady stream of players returning from the injured list in recent weeks, but this influx has also meant others losing their spots on the roster.
On Saturday morning, the Yankees made two anticipated roster moves official, reinstating right-handed starter Clarke Schmidt and right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton from the 60-day injured list. To clear space on the active roster, the team designated veteran relievers Phil Bickford and Nick Burdi for assignment.
This marks the second time Bickford has been DFA’d by New York in the past three months. The 29-year-old was previously released after making four appearances with the big league club in June. After clearing waivers, Bickford opted for free agency before rejoining the organization on a minor league deal on July 4. He performed well in Triple-A, posting a 3.00 ERA in 45 innings.
Bickford returned to the majors on Aug. 25, the same day the team unexpectedly DFA’d Michael Tonkin, one of their most relied-upon bullpen arms. Bickford has since made four more appearances, bringing his season ERA to 8.64 and his WHIP to 1.32 over 8.1 innings in the majors, though five of his nine earned runs came in a single game against the Blue Jays on June 29.
Burdi, on the other hand, has had his season defined by injuries. Recurring hip issues led to stints on both the 15-day and 60-day injured lists, limiting him to just 9.2 innings with the Yankees and 13.1 innings in Triple-A. The 31-year-old, who has also undergone two Tommy John surgeries and thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in the past, has a 1.86 ERA in the majors this season despite a sky-high 8.4 BB/9 rate and a 5.46 FIP, bailing himself out of trouble with an 11.2 K/9 rate. In the minors, he posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 14 appearances.
If Bickford and Burdi clear waivers, they will have the option to reject outright assignments to Triple-A and choose free agency instead. However, given the timing, it is possible they might stay with the organization to remain eligible for postseason play should an opportunity arise.
In the meantime, the Yankees are set to benefit from the return of Schmidt and Hamilton. Schmidt, who was 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA over 11 starts before a lat strain sidelined him, will start against the Cubs on Saturday and will be eased back into a six-man rotation. Hamilton is rejoining a bullpen that relied heavily on him in 2023, when he posted a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings. Despite struggling to a 4.55 ERA over 29.1 innings in 2024 and also suffering a lat strain, Hamilton’s strikeout ability could make him a key figure in New York’s new "closer by committee" approach as they aim to retake the division lead from the Baltimore Orioles in the final stretch of the season.