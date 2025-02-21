New York Yankees Disrespected Star Reliever During Free Agency
The New York Yankees have caught plenty of grief this winter for losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, but they haven't received enough criticism for letting Tommy Kahnle walk.
While not nearly as important as Soto, Kahnle was one of the Yankees' best relievers last year. In 50 regular-season appearances, he posted a career-best 2.11 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 42 2/3 innings.
In October, Kahnle helped New York win its first pennant since 2009. While the Yankees ultimately lost the World Series in devastating fashion to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kahnle finished the postseason with a win, a save, three holds and a 2.08 ERA in nine appearances.
When the 35-year-old right-hander reached free agency after the World Series ended, many expected him to return to New York. Instead, his former team shockingly kicked him to the curb without even attempting to re-sign him.
On Wednesday's episode of Foul Territory, Kahnle revealed that the Yankees weren't interested in bringing him back and quickly brushed him off early in the offseason.
"Before anything really started to pick up, they were kind of like, 'We don't think we can meet your numbers,'" Kahnle said. "I feel like they didn't even try, to be honest."
Kahnle eventually signed a one-year, $7.75 million deal with the Detroit Tigers in late January — a contract New York easily could have afforded as one of the richest teams in baseball.
Not only did the Yankees lose one of their top bullpen arms to another AL contender, but they lost him because they were being cheap — a common criticism of the front office over the past decade.
Worse, it sounds like New York didn't even bother to seriously negotiate with Kahnle even though he'd just helped the team reach the World Series.
Perhaps the Yankees overestimated the veteran's market or were concerned about his age, but they should have at least talked to him. Reliable relievers don't grow on trees, especially ones who can handle high-leverage situations and have proven that they can perform in New York.
Kahnle's been one of the league's better relievers over the last three years, recording a 2.44 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and a 10.1 K/9 in 96 innings. Any team could use an arm like that, especially one with championship aspirations like the Yankees.
After six seasons in pinstripes, Kahnle deserved better. Much better.