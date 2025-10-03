Yankees Eliminate Red Sox in Wild Card Win

23-year-old Connelly Early will be the youngest pitcher to start a postseason game for the Red Sox since 21-year-old Babe Ruth in 1916



Babe Ruth pitched all 14 innings of a 2-1 Red Sox win over the Brooklyn Robins in Game 2 of the World Series. He threw 145 pitches



