MLB Insider Defends Yankees' Aaron Boone
Manager Aaron Boone just can't catch a break. Following the New York Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, the naysayers slammed the skipper for mismanaging the starting lineup and pitching staff.
Among the more controversial moves: taking starter Max Fried out too early, trusting reliever Luke Weaver in a high-leverage situation and benching Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr.
A popular theory making the rounds after Game 1 was the believe Boone relies too much on the front-office numbers guys when writing out the lineup. But SNY's Andy Martino says that just isn't the case.
Martino Defends Boone
"One thing to clear up (again) is that “analytics” people did not dictate Aaron Boone’s lineup or in-game decision (Tuesday) night," Martino posted on X. "In (fact) he made several moves that contradicted what the analytics folks would have advised. Like or dislike his moves, they come from Boone/Ausmus/Blake.
"There was a comment on ESPN broadcast (Tuesday) night about how (Alex) Cora uses his eyes and instincts and Boone is scripted," Martino continued. "The facts simply don’t bear out the latter. They both write their lineups and manage the game with their coaches. It’s weird how that Yankee myth won’t die."
With Rice and Chisholm in the lineup for Game 2, the Yankees pulled out a 4-3 win to force Game 3. Rice slammed a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and Chisholm scored the game-winning run after sprinting home from first base in the eighth inning. Coincidence? Maybe.
On the flip side, it's too simple to say that Cora out-managed Boone in Game 1 by sticking with ace Garrett Crochet into the eighth inning before bringing in closer Aroldis Chapman for a four-out save.
In fact, Cora seemed to outmanage himself in Game 2, pulling Brayan Bello in the third inning and burning through his bullpen, including high-leverage reliever Garrett Whitlock, who threw a season-high 47 pitches.
Look, managers are always going to be second-guessed. Sometimes they're right. Sometimes they're wrong. But when you're the manager of the New York Yankees, there's little margin for error. Boone knows this all too well.
Would the Yankees part ways with Boone if they lose Game 3? That will be the talk of the town if the Red Sox clinch in the Bronx and advance to the American League Division Series to face the Toronto Blue Jays.
