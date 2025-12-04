Yankees Pitching Sensation Expanding His Arsenal

On Hot Stove, there wasn't much talk about what additions the New York Yankees will make this winter. While the free agent and trade chatter was a little more subdued than it has been in previous years, the one person who is doing some adding is Cam Schlittler, the rookie sensation who carried an ailing rotation into the playoffs and was even the catalyst for making it through the Wild Card round against the Boston Red Sox.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) walks in from the bullpen prior to game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schlittler opened up to Jack Curry, Michael Kay, and Bob Lorenz about a few pitches he has been working on. One is a staple of every power pitcher's arsenal, and the other saw a resurgence this postseason, after the success of another young arm, Trey Yesavage, for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Schlittler's Potential Pitch Mix

"Adding a changeup or a splitter, probably more leaning toward a changeup, might be easier for me," Schlittler said while on the set of "Yankees Hot Stove", the annual off-season show predicated on the team's plans each winter. "I think that's an important pitch to include because I didn't have that option down to lefties — or even righties as well."

Schlittler then mentioned that he had started playing around with a changeup in the postseason.

"When I got to playoffs, I started pre-gripping a changeup — I don't even have a changeup," Schlittler said. "So I started pre-gripping a changeup out of the windup, stretch just to kind of avoid tinkering with one pitch or sitting on one."

The Heater

If Schlittler were to master the changeup and splitter, it would complement his devastating fastball, which was effective in shutting down both the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays' lineups in the postseason. The Yankees may not have advanced passed the American League Division Series, but it was not because of their young arm and his overpowering heater.

Cam Schlittler, 101mph ⛽️



Throwing the Schlitt out of the ball. pic.twitter.com/OTGBmwi8fd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 25, 2025

Schlittler was one of the hardest throwers in the league this year. His fastball averaged 98 MPH, which put him in the 95th percentile in baseball. He held opposing batters to a .178 AVG and .281 slugging with a 31.3% strikeout rate. It also had a 9 Run Value, according to Baseball Savant—a remarkable achievement considering he had only pitched in 73 innings in 2025.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!