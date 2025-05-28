Yankees Getting Elite Defense from Unlikely Source
Run prevention is the name of the game in baseball, and the New York Yankees are among the most skilled teams in MLB at keeping their opponents off the board.
Entering Wednesday, the Yankees have allowed the fifth-fewest runs in the league. One of the fundamental reasons for the club's success in that area is their defense, as they also rank fifth in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) with 28.
Position players such as Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe and Cody Bellinger (4 DRS apiece) have all made meaningful contributions with the glove, but New York's impressive numbers in the field largely boil down to its pitching staff.
It's not often that pitchers help themselves out with strong defense, but the Yankees' arms are an exception. Sports Info Solutions' Mark Simon noted that as of May 27, the unit was tied for the third-most DRS of any position group in the league at 11.
Furthermore, Simon singled out a pair of left-handers in Max Fried and Tim Hill for their ability to save runs even while not throwing pitches.
"Offseason signee Max Fried‘s 4 Runs Saved are tied for the MLB lead," Simon wrote. "Reliever Tim Hill somehow ranks 9th among pitchers with 10 assists despite ranking tied for 235th in innings pitched.
"Fried is a baserunning eraser. He has 3 pickoffs and 3 pitcher caught stealings. Add that to 9 assists on batted balls and his 15 assists are the most in MLB entering Tuesday and only 3 shy of the most by a Yankees pitcher in 2024."
There was some addition by subtraction in that department this past offseason as well, subsequently boosting New York's stats.
"Another component to the Yankees defensive numbers is attrition- the Yankees had 6 pitchers who finished the season with -2 Runs Saved apiece in 2024- Gerrit Cole, Marcus Stroman, Dennis Santana, Phil Bickford, Tom Kahnle, and Clay Holmes," Simon wrote. "That’s six pitchers combining for -12 Runs Saved. The only one of those to throw a pitch for the Yankees in 2025 is Stroman and he’s pitched only 9 innings."
The Yankees are a well-oiled machine right now, having won seven series in a row while holding the third-best record in the league at 34-20, and their pitching staff's defense has been a major difference-maker throughout the entire ride.
