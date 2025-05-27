Yankees Provide Major Update on Young Ace
The New York Yankees, who own the third-best record in MLB at 33-20 and sixth-lowest ERA of any team at 3.34, announced some promising news regarding the injury status of right-handed pitcher Luis Gil.
Ahead of their series-opening win against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated that Gil (lat) is "feeling really good" and is in line to throw from the mound at Dodger Stadium this Friday, which would mark the first time he's done so since February, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
General manager Brian Cashman adopted a similar posture during an interview on MLB Network Radio's "Front Office Show" over the weekend, stating that he expects Gil to pitch at the big league level this season while offering mid-summer as a potential timeline for his return.
The 26-year-old joined Aaron Judge (2017) as the only Yankees to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award since 2000 after posting a 3.50 ERA, 4.14 FIP and 171 strikeouts in 29 starts and 151 2/3 innings last season.
Gil struggled in his two playoff outings, however, first allowing two earned runs on three walks and three hits against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the ALCS before ceding four earned runs across four frames to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.
The Yankees pulled him from a bullpen session during spring training on February 28 with what was described as right shoulder tightness. An MRI the following day revealed that Gil had a high-grade right lat strain, and Cashman declared that he'd remain out for at least three months.
Gil, who was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 24, was scheduled to commence a throwing program in mid-April, though it was pushed back until the end of the month on April 27.
While a rehab assignment doesn't appear imminent, Gil's eventual return will boost what's already proven to be a formidable Yankees rotation that features the likes of Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Will Warren, Clarke Schmidt and Ryan Yarbrough while Gerrit Cole recovers from Tommy John surgery.
New York acquired Gil from the Minnesota Twins in March 2018 for outfielder Jake Cave. He made his major league debut in August 2021, though he'd undergo Tommy John surgery himself in May 2022 and wouldn't make his way back to the bigs until 2024.
Gil owns a 3.65 ERA over 36 starts and 185 innings in his career.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!