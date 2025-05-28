Yankees Manager Addresses Aaron Judge Conspiracy
The New York Yankees have some speculation going on. This weekend, the team will meet their NL rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers, bringing back some upsetting memories for superstar Aaron Judge.
The last time the Yankees star played at Dodgers Stadium, he was in right field, and ended up missing 42 games afterward. Judge ran into the right field wall, tearing a ligament in his toe. He went on to miss 42 games after June and New York finished with 82 wins, their fewest since 2016.
When the Yankees returned to Los Angeles for the World Series, Judge was in center field as Juan Soto manned right field. Now, Judge is back in right field and some are worried about another incident. So much so, that manager Aaron Boone was asked about possibly moving Judge out of right for the game.
He shut it down quickly.
"No, he's going to play right field," Boone said to 'Talkin Yanks'.
He also mentioned how the Dodgers have added more padding to the right field wall since the incident.
Judge has played exclusively right field or designated hitter this season and has had plenty of success. As the Yankees approach June, Judge is hitting .398 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI, 14 doubles, and an 1.248 OPS. He's the leading favorite to win the AL MVP for the third time in his career.
Obviously, there will be plenty of eyes on Judge, and a ton of conversation about him returning to the right field in Los Angeles. But New York isn't worried, and they believe a freak accident was just that - and chances are it won't happen again.
So, as Boone confirmed ahead of the series, there won't be any position change for Judge during the Dodgers series.
