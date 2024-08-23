New York Yankees Fan Favorite Prospect Tabbed 'Potential Impact Callup'
The New York Yankees hold a one-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East, a promising sign as they look to win the division. However, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the Yankees in recent weeks.
They have an excellent opportunity to potentially put this division away throughout their next six games, taking on the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals.
Despite an easier schedule coming up, New York has typically played down to weaker opponents.
After their series against the Nationals, they'll take on the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set. That third game, however, will be the day the Yankees can call up two extra players. The rosters will go from 26 to 28 players with September call ups.
There's an easy pick for New York in terms of who they're going to call up. Jasson Dominguez has proved all he needs to for him to get that opportunity, so the expectation is for that to happen. Given the struggles of Alex Verdugo, too, it makes even more sense to give him a chance in left field.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com also believes so, naming him a "potential impact callup."
"Signed for $5.1 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, Domínguez lived up to his hype by homering off Justin Verlander in his big league debut and going deep three more times in his next seven games at age 20 last September -- but he blew out his right elbow and required Tommy John surgery.
"He's healthy again, hitting .314/.378/.487 with seven homers and 10 steals in 41 games between three levels and could be an upgrade over Alex Verdugo."
Regarded as one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, Dominguez returned from surgery and has swung the bat at a high level in 2024.
He also proved last year that he isn't afraid of pressure situations.
In the middle of a massive playoff push that could determine how the postseason goes, the Yankees need their best nine players on the field every game. He's clearly one of the best nine players in the organization, so not bringing him up would be doing him and the rest of the team a disservice.
Crazier things have happened, but the chances of him being called up seem very high. If not, New York's front office will have many questions to answer in the offseason.