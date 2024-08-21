Could New York Yankees Change Course on Jasson Domínguez?
In Tuesday night’s Triple-A contest, outfielder Jasson Domínguez went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, helping the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 9-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints.
Domínguez, 21, is ranked as the 17th-best prospect in baseball and No. 1 in the New York Yankees’ farm system by MLB Pipeline. Through 27 games at the minor leagues’ highest level, he is slashing .305/.365/.438 with three home runs, five doubles and 14 RBI.
The highly touted outfielder made a strong first impression with the big league club last year. After being called up on Sept. 1, Domínguez homered on his first swing against three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. He posted a .980 OPS in 33 plate appearances before his season ended nine days after his promotion due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm, which required Tommy John surgery.
Domínguez began the 2024 season on the 60-day injured list as he continued his recovery. He began a short rehab assignment in May before the Yankees activated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A on June 12. Four days later, he returned to the IL with what Yankees manager Aaron Boone described as a “pretty significant” oblique strain.
In his absence, the Yankees have primarily relied on Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham to fill the third outfield spot alongside MVP candidates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Verdugo, who was acquired in a rare trade with the Red Sox this past offseason, is batting .230/.290/.359 with 10 home runs during his first season in pinstripes. Grisham, who is known more for his glove, has hit .190/.301/.373 with seven home runs over 187 plate appearances.
The two veteran outfielders went a combined 0-for-8 at the dish in last night’s 12-inning defeat against the Cleveland Guardians. Verdugo has hit just above the Mendoza Line since the beginning of June and has not homered since July 6.
As both veterans continue to struggle offensively, fans have clamored for the return of the exciting rookie known as “The Martian.” However, general manager Brian Cashman has repeatedly poured cold water on the idea, stating as recently as Aug. 11 that “there’s currently no lane” for the switch-hitting outfielder.
That lane is seemingly blocked by Verdugo and Grisham, whom the Yankees also acquired via trade as part of the package for Juan Soto. Domínguez was brought up as the 27th man for the Little League Classic game on Aug. 18 and batted fifth, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He was sent back down after the game, which was the plan no matter what, according to Boone.
MLB rosters expand from 26 players to 28 on Sept. 1, the one-year anniversary of Domínguez’s debut. Waiting until then to recall the top-ranked prospect will ensure that he retains rookie eligibility for 2025. This form of service time manipulation is common practice across the league as teams try to finesse their way into keeping their young superstars cost-controlled for as long as possible. On the other hand, if Dominguez doesn't get called up before the August 31 deadline, he will not be eligible for the Yankees' postseason roster.
However, with each day that the Yankees’ lineup struggles outside of Judge and Soto, they are forced to weigh the pros and cons of waiting on Domínguez. New York has not appeared in a World Series in nearly 15 years, which is their longest drought since they failed to make it from 1982 through 1995. By many accounts, there is a ton of pressure on Boone, Cashman and ownership to get the job done in 2024.
Despite having one of MLB’s best records, the Yankees are currently trailing the Baltimore Orioles by 0.5 games for first place in the American League East. How they navigate these final 36 games of the regular season could determine whether they secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage this October, or have to claw their way through the Wild Card series.
If they do decide to change course on Domínguez before September call-ups, a corresponding roster move would have to follow. Grisham is making $5.5 million this season and is under team control for 2025. Since he has accrued less than five years of service time and has three options remaining according to FanGraphs, he is eligible to be sent down to Triple-A. Verdugo, on the other hand, is on an expiring $8.7 million contract.