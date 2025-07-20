Yankees Fighting Red Sox for Diamondbacks Pitchers
The New York Yankees are in the market for pitchers as they approach the trade deadline, and have now sent scouts to watch two Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers in particular. The Boston Red Sox have sent scouts to do the same.
The Yankees, who are also very interested in Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, are shopping for those positions aggressively. They need reliable infielders who can hit and pitchers who can make up for their string of injury losses, and the Diamondbacks are clearly on their radar for both.
Diamondbacks right handed starters Zac Gallen (29) and Merrill Kelly (36) are being scouted by the Yankees and the Red Sox today. Gallen has a 7-10 record this season with an ERA of 5.40 in 20 starts, and Kelly has an 8-5 record with a 3.34 ERA with 20 starts. Dayn Perry of CBS Sports briefly broke down what each Diamondbacks option would bring to a new team.
"Gallen has endured uncharacteristic struggles this season, but deadline buyers might see the strong track record and bet on a rebound," Perry wrote. "Kelly has enjoyed a standout 2025 thus far, and his appeal is obvious. Suárez as a third baseman fills a role for a number of contenders, and he's been one of the most potent power hitters in baseball this season."
An ad that played during the All-Star Game only fueled the rumors that the Yankees will pick up Suarez. During a scene set in a diner, Yankees starting pitchers Max Fried and Carlos Rodon were sitting in one booth when Suarez, sitting in the next booth, turned around to wave at them. This was taken as a sign. Suarez, who would be a welcome bat on the Yankees offense, currently boasts a .254/.326/.911 slash line with 33 homers (tied for third with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani) and 81 RBIs.
The Diamondbacks are currently fourth in the National League West, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies.
The Yankees are also reportedly in regular talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. They are interested in Pirates relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana, starter Mitch Keller and infielders Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
