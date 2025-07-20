Yankees in Trade Talks With Pirates
The New York Yankees are in the market for infielders, batting power and pitching depth in the short time left before the trade deadline. The Pittsburgh Pirates, likely to sell at the deadline, might have just what they need to make it happen.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are in regular contact with the Pirates for a number of potential trade targets.
The list includes right handed pitchers David Bednar, Dennis Santana and Mitch Keller, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Brian Cashman gave a ranging answer almost two weeks ago when asked about his plans at the trade deadline, mentioning the need for "a starter, some relievers, and an infielder", but keeping expectations in check by noting "that's a long list." Whether the Yankees will meet all of their needs in the coming weeks remains to be seen.
Of the pitchers Heyman listed, Bednar (30) has a 2-5 record in 36 games with a 2.53 ERA, Dennis Santana (29) has a 3-2 record in 40 games with a 1.56 ERA and Mitch Keller (29) has a 3-10 record in 20 starts with a 3.48 ERA. The Yankees' starters and relievers have been plagued with injuries this season, so any of those names would be a beneficial addition to make up for the fallen.
The Yankees need a solution at third base, and likely a solution at shortstop, so the infield options are promising. The team is looking to boost their offense on a roster where current shortstop Anthony Volpe and current third basemen Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas aren't cutting it. Hayes has a .237/.284/.577 slash line this season with 33 RBIs and 31 runs, well-outpacing Peraza and Vivas.
Kiner-Falefa would likely make sense at shortstop, though the Yankees seem loath to admit to their current Volpe problem. Kiner-Falefa is slashing .279/.321/.667 this season with 24 RBIs and 26 runs. Volpe, who did enjoy a stunning outing against the Atlanta Braves last night with four RBIs and two home runs, is slashing .216/.288/.687 this season. Yankees fans have been merciless in their criticism of the young shortstop this season, while the front office (specifically manager Aaron Boone) have defended his performance.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!