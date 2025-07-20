Yankees Jazz Chisholm Taking Heat for Braves Exchange
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm got into a heated exchange with Atlanta Braves assistant coach Eddie Perez at last night's game, with both shouting across the field. This followed yet another example of the Yankees picking up on tipped pitches, and this time Chisholm was the one waving his arms from the infield.
Chisholm, standing behind Braves relief pitcher Rafael Montero at second, was gesturing to Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe at the plate.
The altercation began with Perez pointing at his head while shouting at Chisholm from the dugout. Chisholm, who may have interpreted the gesture as a signal for someone to throw at his head, gestured with one hand to the coach and mouthed "crybaby", waved him off before waving him on and saying "come here", then made a talking motion with his hand as if to say 'come over here and talk.'
In retrospect, Perez told Mark Bowman of MLB.com that he pointed to his head with the intention to tell Chisholm to "think". Perez also reportedly said, "I like that kid."
Commenters on Twitter described Perez' behavior as "corny", reiterating that communicating about tipped pitches is perfectly legal, while others piled on Chisholm and unrelatedly pointed out his poor recent performance in the All-Star week Home Run Derby.
When asked about the chatter between Chisholm and Perez, Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't have much to say.
“I’m not entirely sure,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I know they were saying some things that will probably be looked at and should be.”
This was the second game in the Yankees' current series with the Braves, and the series is tied 1-1 after last night's 12-9 comeback win from the Yankees.
A similar situation took place at a Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners game just over a week ago, when the Yankees caught Mariners relief pitcher Andrés Muñoz tipping pitches. The Yankees were not subtle about communicating their discovery to one another on the field, which is perfectly legal and contributed to their win that night. Cody Bellinger, for instance, was seen waving his arms from second base to let Austin Wells, at bat, know what was coming.
The Yankees play their last game with the Braves this afternoon at 1:35 p.m. EST.
