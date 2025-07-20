Marlins Could Help Yankees Replace Anthony Volpe
The New York Yankees have a few needs during the MLB trade deadline and have openly admitted they'll try to add to their roster before they make their final playoff push. Their infield is likely one of the biggest places they'll target, and the Miami Marlins may have a name to watch.
Marlins On SI analyst Matthew Schmidt believes that Miami may have some pitching options for the Yankees, but they also have an infielder who could be on their radar. Or at least should be.
Otto Lopez. Who Schmidt believes could be the replacement for shortstop Anthony Volpe during the back half of the season.
"In case you haven't heard, Anthony Volpe has been Public Enemy No. 1 in the Bronx over the last several weeks. While the young shortstop rebounded by hitting two home runs in a win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night, his brutal struggles have had Yankees fans — and even Yanks legend Alex Rodriguez — calling for the front office to replace him," Schmidt writes.
"Enter Lopez, who has been one of the Marlins' most prominent rising stars this season. The 26-year-old is slashing .249/.318/.393 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI over 336 plate appearances while playing stellar defense at both shortstop and second base."
Manager Aaron Boone has been under some fire for constantly defending Volpe this season, but the shortstop has had moments, like his night against the Braves.
Still, options are good, and Miami has an immediate starter who could come in and replace Volpe, adding another big name to a group that includes Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The goal for New York at the trade deadline is to make Chisholm a full-time second baseman and add to their infield around him. They've been linked to a number of names, and seemingly are labeled landing spots for any player available who fits the bill.
Lopez is signed through 2029, meaning New York would acquire a player with plenty of time on his deal, who instantly helps their infield problem. So, if the price is right, maybe he's a name to watch.
