New York Yankees Free Agent Signing Reflects on Underwhelming Play Last Season
One of the big changes that the New York Yankees were looking to make their lineup this offseason was at first base.
Veteran Anthony Rizzo hit free agency and given his struggles the last two years, it came as little surprise that the team was going to seek out a different option this winter.
They ended up adding two veterans to the mix who can handle all of the work at first base.
In a trade with the Chicago Cubs, the versatile Cody Bellinger was acquired in exchange for relief pitcher Cody Poteet in what was essentially a money dump. He will spend time at the corner infield spot, center field and right field.
A left-handed bat, he is going to be in the lineup more often than not. The player he will be sharing first base reps with is former MVP, Paul Goldschmidt.
It will be interesting to see what kind of bounce back he can have in 2025 after a very difficult 2024. He struggled mightily the first six weeks of the year, as he had a slash line of .199/.284/.279 through May 13.
Goldschmidt had only three home runs and three doubles during that span, striking out at eye-popping rate with 54 total in only 151 at-bats.
He is taking accountability for that performance and hoping the things that he learned to turn around his season will carry over into 2025 with his new club.
“I didn’t play well most of the year last year, and there’s no excuses for that,” said Goldschmidt, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “That was on me. Hopefully, looking back, there was a lot of things I learned. I know there were a lot of things that I learned in that first half, some things that I did wrong and got exposed. I just wasn’t hitting pitches that for most of my career I’ve been able to connect on.”
The seven-time All-Star turned things around in a major way the rest of the season, recording a slash line of .261/.308/.460 from May 14 through the end of the year. His power numbers were impressive, as he hit 19 home runs with 30 doubles.
He is a well-rounded offensive threat, as he also added 10 stolen bases over that time.
He may be replacing Rizzo in the lineup, but the big loss was Juan Soto, and it will take a total team effort to replace what he did for the squad.
The Yankees are certainly hoping that power surge travels with Goldschmidt to the Bronx. Last season, they didn’t receive a single home run from a first baseman after July 31 when D.J. LeMahieu hit a grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies.
That is something New York is very hopeful will not repeat itself with the additions that have been made this winter.