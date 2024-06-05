Yankees' Cy Young Winner Passes Big Test in Rehab; Could Return be Sooner Than Expected?
SOMERSET - The New York Yankees' starting rotation has dominated all season, even without their injured ace, but they now have a gaping hole in their unit after losing Clarke Schmidt indefinitely with a lat strain.
On a humid Tuesday night in Somerset, NJ, reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole took the mound in front of a sold out crowd at TD Bank Ballpark in his first live game action since landing on the injured list in Spring Training with an elbow issue three months prior.
As usual, Cole looked sharp, as he aced his first big test by going 3.1 scoreless innings on 45 pitches (34 strikes), allowing just two hits, and no walks, while notching five strikeouts and topping out at 97 mph multiple times.
After his first rehab start, Cole said he feels close to being able to rejoin the Yankees in the near future, but believes it would be irresponsible to rush back after one rehab outing.
In the very least, Cole could realistically require at least one-to-two more rehab starts before he is ready to be activated from the IL, barring any setbacks. But the ace pitcher does not know how many outings it will take.
Thanks to stellar stretches from Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, AL Rookie of the Year favorite Luis Gil and Schmidt across the first two months of the 2024 campaign, the Yankees' rotation has shattered expectations without Cole.
The Yankees' rotation leads the American League with a 29-12 record and 2.78 ERA as a staff. These numbers have them ranked second overall in baseball behind the National League leading Philadelphia Phillies.
With Schmidt out for a while, there is now a vacancy in the Yankees' stellar rotation. Even still, the Yankees entered play on Tuesday tied with the Phillies for the best record in baseball at 42-19.
Cole could potentially return sooner than expected, but it will depend on how he bounces back physically in between starts. The Yankees and Cole are likely in no rush as they need him for the long haul and cannot risk pushing their prized arm too fast.
He will need at least one more rehab outing, but time will tell if he requires any additional minor league starts. At this point, all parties should be thrilled that Cole is officially back in live game action and nearing a return to the big-leagues in the coming weeks.