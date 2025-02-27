New York Yankees Get Brutal Injury Update Regarding Star Reliever
There was concern that the news surrounding star New York Yankees reliever Scott Effross would not be positive, and that turned out to be the case.
Per Greg Joyce of The New York Post, the right-hander will be out for some time after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, something that also indicates a partial tear of the muscle and normally results in a 4-8 week recovery timetable.
Manager Aaron Boone echoed that when he said, "He's going to need some time."
Effross suffered this injury on the first pitch of his first spring training game.
He was pulled from the contest after feeling a grab, and now he'll likely be out for Opening Day.
Effross was expected to have a major role with the Yankees this season after he made his way back from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for all of 2023. He also underwent back surgery last year that resulted in him being on the shelf even longer, only getting activated in September 2024 to make three outings.
Boone is still looking at the bright side of this situation, confident Effross will be able to come back and produce for New York in 2025.
"But at the end of the day, it's a hamstring. We'll get through it. He should be able to keep his arm going to some degree and hopefully not, in the long haul, trip him up too much," he added.
Still, this is not what the Yankees were hoping for coming off a trip to the World Series that resulted in them upgrading their roster even further when they missed out on Juan Soto.
Effross and his recovery will be something to keep an eye on throughout the spring and during the early part of the year.
Acquired from the Chicago Cubs in 2022, he had a great showing for New York in 13 appearances that season, posting a 2.13 ERA and 190 ERA+.