New York Yankees Have ‘Gold Standard for the Profession’ Leading Front Office
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has faced his fair share of scrutiny over the years.
It is just part of the job when you are a prominent face in one of the most recognizable sports franchises in the world.
Despite some in the fan base losing patience with how he has constructed the team, his peers around the MLB think very highly of the job that he has done throughout his tenure with the franchise.
Cashman is entering his 28th season at the helm of the Yankees front office and has overseen a ton of success.
New York has made the postseason in 22 out of 27 years thus far, winning the American League East title 15 times. They have won the AL pennant seven times and have been victorious in the World Series four times under his watch.
Any person being in the same role for nearly three decades with a franchise is unheard of in this day and age. Players, coaches and executives are constantly moving around, looking for what they feel are better opportunities around the league.
Evidently, Cashman doesn’t believe there is anything better than holding his position with the Yankees.
It is something that one of his peers in the National League can’t figure out why he would do, but did heap a lot of praise on him for the job that he has done with New York.
“I don’t know why Brian Cashman has chosen to do this for so long, especially in that market. But a lot of us know he’s a gold standard for the profession,” an NL executive said as part of the front office power rankings done over at The Athletic (subscription required).
Being referred to as “a gold standard” is about as high of praise as a person could get, and Cashman deserves it.
His presence in the front office is a major reason they are on the rise in the rankings, moving up to No. 5 this year.
There are a lot of things that he has to deal with as general manager that others in his position around the league may not have to. He is working in the media capital of the world, attempting to appease a fan base that judges success on championships, not regular season wins.
He has done a wonderful job navigating those obstacles to this point and doesn’t seem like he will be going anywhere anytime soon.
Cashman would love to end the team’s World Series drought alongside manager Aaron Boone, as the team hasn’t brought the title home since 2009.