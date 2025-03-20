New York Yankees Injuries Creates Opportunities for New Offensive Stars
With one week left in spring training, the New York Yankees are gearing up for the start of the regular season.
Only a few roster battles remain, making this an opportune time to evaluate performances and highlight players who have stood out alongside those who may be saving their hits for April.
The New York Yankees are never out of the news, but this spring has been more eventful than most. Knowing that this team will never be fully healthy for even one game this season is a tough pill to swallow. The injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Gil, Gerrit Cole and D.J. LeMahieu have left some holes in the lineup.
Yes, those players will be deeply missed, but the Yankees are one of the few teams in MLB that can overcome these types of “disasters.” The question is: who will step up and fill these big shoes?
At the beginning of the spring the Yankees pitching staff was looking like one of the best in baseball. Now with the injuries to Cole and Gil, the offense will have carry this team for stretches.
The lineup still appears to be quite formidable, but not as beasty as it would be with Stanton and LeMahieu. The hope is that the LeMahieu will be back in May, but it is unknown for Stanton.
Currently, the Yankees hold a record of 11-11 in the Grapefruit League, ranking ninth in MLB in runs scored (133), first in home runs (49), and fifth in both batting average (.280) and OPS (.840).
Catchers
This position features a battle for roster spots. Austin Wells, is expected to receive the majority of the innings this season. Wells is showing promise after going into his second full season.
The Yankees plan to carry three catchers: Wells, Ben Rice, and J.C. Escarra, who have collectively achieved a slash line of .309/.390/.602. Wells is hitting .324 with an OPS of 1.025 and three home runs in spring training, while Rice and Escarra have five and three home runs, respectively.
Infielders
The infield boasts a mix of youthful talent, veterans and versatile players. With LeMahieu sidelined, Oswaldo Cabrera, is stepping in at third base. Cabrera has had mixed results in the Majors but is currently hitting .333 with a .500 slugging percentage this spring.
Paul Goldschmidt, 37, will man first base and aims to replicate his success from previous seasons after a strong finish in 2024.
The middle of the infield features Jazz Chisholm at second base and Anthony Volpe at shortstop. Their defensive skills are expected to shine, but offensive production is crucial moving forward. Depending on developments at third base, George Lombard Jr. could see time in the majors by the season's end.
Outfielders
The outfield will account for a significant portion of the Yankees’ offensive production. The offseason trade that brought Cody Bellinger to New York was a response to losing Juan Soto to the Mets. Bellinger, who is having a stellar spring with a .475 batting average and 1.348 OPS, will play center field, allowing Aaron Judge to return to right field.
Judge will be ready for the season opener on March 27.
Jasson Dominguez is another player under scrutiny, as he demonstrates potential with a .280 batting average and .828 OPS this spring. The fourth outfielder role could go to Trent Grisham, who, despite struggles in the past, is hitting .316 with a 1.428 OPS, or to Pablo Reyes, who shows versatility in both infield and outfield positions, sporting a .333 batting average and .455 slugging percentage.
The offense is going to have to pull more weight with the current state of the rotation. The lineup is filled with players looking to take the next steps in their career or are trying to pull back one more prime year. In scout speak, this group has a good floor and a high ceiling.
The power element is always eminent in any lineup that has Judge in it. This lineup will be more athletic than previous lineups.