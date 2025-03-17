New York Yankees Youngster Destined to Be All-Star, Per Former MLB Executive
The New York Yankees are going to need a lot of players to step up early in the 2025 season and throughout the summer.
Several players who were projected to start in their lineup or be key contributors on the mound aren’t going to be on the field on Opening Day.
The biggest blow was ace Gerrit Cole undergoing Tommy John surgery and being sidelined for the entire year. Reigning American League rookie of the year Luis Gil is going to be sidelined months because of a lat strain.
In the starting lineup, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with painful injuries to both of his elbows and now has a calf issue he has to overcome. Projected starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu has a calf issue as well that is going to have him on the injured list to start the campaign.
With two key members of the lineup sidelined, other players are going to have to raise their game to compensate for the losses.
One of the guys whom manager Aaron Boone will be counting on is catcher Austin Wells.
He had a solid 2024, finishing third in the AL rookie of the year race behind Luis Gil and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser, with a .229/.332/.395 slash line.
Wells hit 13 home runs with 18 doubles, knocking in 55 runs. At points during the year he was the one protecting MVP Aaron Judge in the lineup.
There have been some whispers swirling that he could become the team’s leadoff hitter this year given his on-base ability. Wherever he hits in the lineup, the Yankees are hoping that he can carry over what he has done in spring training to the regular season.
In 30 plate appearances he has produced a .357/.400/.714 slash line with three home runs, one double and six RBI. There is some power potential in his bat that was on display in college and in the minor leagues, which could now be shining through at the Major League level.
While his bat comes along, Wells’s defensive ability is something that has cemented his status as the starter in 2025 and in the future.
Pitchers love working with him and he has shown to be one of the best defensive catchers in the game. Despite leading the MLB with 11 errors, he had a 1.2 dWAR and was positive in every defensive metric on Baseball-Reference in Total Zone and DRS.
All of those skills coming together is what has Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) believing that an All-Star nomination is in his future.
“Wells, 25, seems more relaxed and confident this spring compared to last, and I won’t be surprised if he makes the All-Star team this year. He has that potential and appears ready to take the next step,” the former MLB executive wrote.
That is high praise from someone who has been around the game as long as Bowden has. He knows a good player when he sees one and believes that New York has a great catcher on their hands.