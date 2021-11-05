Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Yankees Lose Andrew Velazquez, Greg Allen, Tim Locastro to Waivers

    The two outfielders played in 24 combined games for New York in 2021, while Velazquez’s Bronx roots inspired a feel-good story.
    The Yankees lost three players to waivers on Friday. Outfielders Greg Allen and Tim Locastro were claimed by the Pirates and Red Sox, respectively, while SS Andrew Velazquez was picked up by the Angels.

    Allen played in 15 games for New York in 2021, but he made an impact during his brief tenure. A mid-season COVID-19 replacement call-up, Allen slashed .270/.417/.432 with nine runs, four doubles, one triple, two RBI, five hit-by-pitches, and five stolen bases between July 16 and Aug. 3. He helped the Yankees win a few games and brought speed and athleticism to the roster at a time when it was lacking in those departments.

    Allen, 28, was added to the Yankees’ Wild Card roster, but he did not appear in the loss to Boston. The switch-hitter is a career .241/.307/.348 slasher over 236 games with New York, San Diego, and Cleveland. He has 37 stolen bases.

    Locastro, meanwhile, was traded to the Yankees from the Diamondbacks on July 1. It was the second time since 2018 that the New York native was dealt to the Yankees, his childhood team, but he did not debut for them until this season.

    The 29-year-old’s homecoming was short-lived, as he played in just nine games after the trade before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. Locastro picked up four hits, a home run and two RBI with New York. A speedster with a knack for getting hit by pitches, Locastro has 31 swipes and has taken 36 beanings in his 209-game career.

    Velazquez’s roots grew even closer to home, as the Bronx native inspired a feel-good story in the second half. The 27-year-old got to live out his childhood dream of playing short for the Yankees and appeared in 28 games. He slashed .224/.235/.358 with four doubles, a triple, a homer, six RBI and four stolen bases. Velazquez saw one at-bat in the Wild Card game.

    Velazquez had more RBI with the Yankees than he had in 68 career games prior to 2021. 

    New York also outrighted third-string catcher Rob Brantly off the Major League roster, sending him back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Brantly, 32, appeared in six games with the Yankees in 2021.

