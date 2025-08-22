Yankees Loss Overshadows Iconic Bobblehead Night
The New York Yankees gave out bobbleheads ahead of their first home game against the Boston Red Sox, and fans lined up around the stadium to celebrate a beloved (fictional) Yankees employee. And despite the 6-3 loss, they may have won the league's best bobblehead night.
George Costanza, the Seinfeld character and "assistant to the traveling secretary", worked under George Steinbrenner in an alternate universe, and the Yankees latest giveaway — to the first 18,000 fans at Yankee Stadium — featured Costanza napping under a his desk. The bobblehead features a quote from the Seinfeld episode "The Nap."
"I love a good nap. Sometimes it's the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning."
Larry Holder of the Athletic provided a retrospective of other George Costanza-themed giveaways.
"While this is only the second year the Yankees will hold a Seinfeld Night, the New York Mets and its minor league affiliates have had several bobblehead giveaways tied to the show," Holder wrote. "The Brooklyn Cyclones, a High-A affiliate of the Mets, have done bobbleheads of George in his Gore-Tex coat, and pulling a golf ball out of a whale’s blowhole while pretending to be a marine biologist. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, a Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, also gave away one of George eating so many shrimp that it prompted a call from the ocean."
"The character has proven popular in trading card form, too. 2021 Panini National Treasures cards featuring pieces of a Yankees jersey worn by Alexander have sold for $1,000 or more on at least five occasions and numerous unofficial Costanza cards have been produced."
Chris Kirschner, another Yankees reporter for the Athletic, admitted on Twitter that because he does not watch TV, he has never seen Seinfeld, and apparently has no interest. One peer informed him that the show is "about nothing", while others (rightly and playfully) shamed him.
The Yankees announced this year's bobblehead night back in June, so fans have been excited about this one for months. It coincides with the first game in this current Yankees/Sox series, which will take place over three more games following a 6-3 loss.
