Mariano Rivera's Injury End of Yankees Old-Timer's Game?
in case you missed it last weekend, the New York Yankees hosted their annual Old-Timers' Day Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The big headliner was the return of the alumni game for the first time since 2019 as former Yankees stars suited up to play ball.
That didn't go so well for Mariano Rivera. The Hall-of-Fame closer tore an Achilles tendon while playing in the outfield. The mishap raises an interesting question: Should the Yankees abandon the alumni game to prevent future injuries to past greats?
That was one of several topics former Yankees left-hander Rich Hill discussed Wednesday with WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Mariano Rivera tears his Achilles tendon. I said, 'That's the end of all alumni baseball games. That's it,'" Bradford stated.
"Why?" Hill responded. "What do you mean? That's the point. That is the point of an alumni baseball game."
"To tear your Achilles?" Bradford asked.
"Yeah, you feel alive," Hill answered. "I mean, rehab that baby and be back for next year. You gotta get ready."
This wasn't the first time Rivera went down while patrolling the outfield. In May 2012, the right-hander tore an ACL shagging fly balls. He returned for the following season, which was his last before going into retirement.
Speaking of retirement, that could be what's next for Hill. In May, the 45-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Royals, who promoted him to the big leagues in July after nine appearances with Triple-A Omaha.
Hill made two starts for Kansas City, going 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA and eight walks in nine innings of work before being designated for assignment.
The Boston native is a veteran with 21 big-league seasons on his resume. According to ESPN, he is tied with Edwin Jackson for the most franchises played in MLB history at 14.
The lefty made his MLB debut in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs. He went on to play for the Royals, Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Oakland A’s, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels.
His time in the Bronx wasn't long. Hill made 14 relief appearances in 2014, posting an impressive 1.69 ERA.
In his two-plus decade career, Hill has appeared in 388 games, making 250 starts. He’s 90-76 with a 4.02 ERA.
