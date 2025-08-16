Four Yankees Among MLB's Top 25 Free Agents
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman figures to be a busy man once free agency starts following the 2025 World Series. He will have no less than four players hitting the open market, all of whom rank in the top 25 according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
Outfielder Cody Bellinger ranked No. 10 among potential free agents. The 30-year-old is expected to opt out of his contract and look for a long-term deal.
Reliever Luke Weaver came in at No. 18. "Weaver will be one of the best high-leverage set-up relievers on the free-agent market," Bowden wrote Friday.
Outfielder Trent Grisham checked in at No. 23. "He will need to finish the year strong to boost his free-agent value, but he’s put together the best offensive season of his career," Bowden noted. "Still, to me, he profiles more as a fourth outfielder than a starting center fielder."
Last but not least came Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at No. 25. "He’ll likely be leaving the Yankees after one year because Ben Rice appears ready to take over first base full-time in 2026," Bowden noted.
Some other interesting Yankees-related thoughts from Bowden's list:
- On No. 3 free agent Alex Bregman: "It appears Boston would be his first choice in free agency, but he is an obvious fit with several other contending teams including the Phillies, Yankees, Tigers, Dodgers, Mariners and even the Mets."
- On former Yankees pitcher Michael King as the No. 9 free agent: "If King can finish the year pitching like he did in 2025, he could catapult to near the top of these rankings going into November."
Bowden also listed former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (now with the Red Sox) at No. 12 and ex-Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (now with the Detroit Tigers) at No. 21.
The top two free agents this winter based on Bowden's list are Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker and Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez.
According to Spotrac, other potential Yankees free agents include outfielders Austin Slater and Amed Rosario, as well as relievers Devin Williams and Ryan Yarbrough.
