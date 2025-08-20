Former Yankees Prospect Looking for New MLB Home
It's onward and upward for Greg Allen. MLB Trade Rumors reports the former New York Yankees prospect declined a minor-league assignment from the Baltimore Orioles and opted for free agency.
The Orioles designated Allen for assignment on Saturday and he cleared waivers without being claimed, according to MLB Trade Rumors. His stay in Baltimore was brief after signing with the Orioles on August 8. Allen appeared in seven games for the O's and went 0-for-14 with five strikeouts.
"This marked Allen’s first MLB action in two years," MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco wrote. "He last appeared in the big leagues with the Yankees, suiting up 22 times during the ’23 season.
"Allen’s speed and ability to cover all three outfield positions has gotten him to the majors in parts of eight seasons, almost always as a fourth or fifth outfielder," Franco added. "He was hitting .270/.355/.440 in Triple-A with the Cubs earlier in the year and should land elsewhere on a minor league deal."
The Orioles signed Allen after the MLB trade deadline, which saw Baltimore deal outfielders Cedric Mullins and Ramón Laureano.
The 32-year-old Allen made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Cleveland Guardians. Three years later, the Guardians traded him to the San Diego Padres.
In January 2021, the Padres traded Allen to the Yankees for minor-league reliever James Reeves. New York waived Allen after the 2021 season. He returned to the Bronx in 2023 in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Allen re-signed with the Yankees in 2024 but never cracked the big-league lineup.
He split last year between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Allen hit a combined .223 with with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 61 games.
During his three stints with New York, Allen played in 37 big-league games for the Yankees, hitting .250 with one home run and three RBIs. Over parts of eight MLB seasons, the outfielder is a lifetime .227 hitter with 11 home runs in 311 games.
