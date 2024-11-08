New York Yankees Make Decision on Manager Aaron Boone's Option
The show will go on for at least another season as expected.
On Friday, the New York Yankees officially announced that they have picked up manager Aaron Boone's club option for 2025.
After leading the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009, Boone will return for his eighth season as skipper of the team.
The Yankees have gone 603-429 (.584) and made the postseason in six out of Boone's seven seasons as manager. However, New York fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series this past October.
“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It’s a responsibility – and an opportunity – that I will never take lightly,” Boone said in a statement through the Yankees. “It’s a great privilege to show up for work every day and be surrounded by so many determined and talented players, coaches and staff members. Starting with Steinbrenner family, there is a collective commitment to excellence within this organization that is embedded in all that we do. I’m already looking forward to reporting for spring training in Tampa and working tirelessly to return the Yankees to the postseason to compete for a World Championship.”
When speaking to reporters at GM meetings earlier in the week, GM Brian Cashman said there was a possibility that the Yankees would discuss a contract extension with Boone. This conversation could still potentially occur between Boone and the organization.
“Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players,” Cashman said of Boone in a statement on Friday. “Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game’s finest managers. Our work is clearly not done, but as we pursue the ultimate prize in 2025, I am excited to have Aaron back to lead our team.”