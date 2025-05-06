New York Yankees Make Promotion of Star Prospect Official

George Lombard Jr. becomes the youngest call-up to Somerset (19 years, 11 months, 4 days) since Jasson Domínguez (19y, 7m, 6d) on Sept. 13, 2022.



The @Yankees top prospect has the best fielding percentage (98.6%) in the minors among qualified shortstops 20 or younger this year. pic.twitter.com/ga1Swtin7f