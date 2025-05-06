New York Yankees Make Promotion of Star Prospect Official
Over the weekend, it was reported that the New York Yankees were promoting their top prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr., to Double-A Somerset.
With Jasson Dominguez graduating from prospect status with the Major League team, it was Lombardo who assumed the No. 1 spot within the organization.
He has cemented that lofty ranking with some incredible production to start the season.
As shared by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the promotion is now official.
Lombard will be making his debut on the road in Akron, with his much-anticipated first game at home coming on May 13 against the Portland Sea Dogs, the minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Fla., he played in only 24 games with High-A Hudson Valley in 2025 and 29 last year before this promotion.
It may seem like an overly-aggressive move to have a 19-year-old playing in Double-A, but he earned it with some eye-popping numbers.
Lombard produced a slash line of .329/.496/.488 through 111 plate appearances, hitting one home run with eight doubles, one triple and 12 stolen bases. That equates to an impressive 184 wRC+.
As shared on the Somerset website, this is the first time in Yankees franchise history that the first and second-ranked prospects will be playing for the Patriots at the same time, not including rehab assignments.
Slugging outfielder Spencer Jones has been with the team all season to this point, and now they will be sharing the field and lineup together.
It is the fourth consecutive campaign that the organization’s No. 1 prospect has spent time in Somerset.
While everyone is excited about the potential Lombard has at the plate with his gaudy hitting numbers, he is also a slick fielder.
As shared by the Somerset Patriots official account on X, he has the best fielding percentage amongst qualified shortstops who are 20 years of age or younger in the minor leagues.
He has incredible potential and possesses everything to become a legitimate five-tool player.
His contact, power, speed, arm and defense are all there.
If he continues producing at the level he has, it won’t be too long until he is up with the big league club in New York.