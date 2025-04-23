New York Yankees May Have Real Lineup Conundrum When Star Slugger Returns
The New York Yankees have been a pleasant surprise so far this season especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Though many fans were not confident in the direction the team had taken this offseason when it came to how they were going to create runs, the lineup has done its job and more to begin the year.
The Yankees have the most home runs in baseball and rank no worse than second in numerous offensive categories including total runs and team OPS.
Of course a huge part of this can be chalked up to Aaron Judge having the best season of his decorated career and putting up beyond what could be considered MVP numbers, but it's not just Judge.
New York has gotten production from places they did not expect and there are numerous players who have stepped up, perhaps none more so than designated hitter and leadoff man Ben Rice.
In 21 games this season, Rice has slashed .286/.390/.614 with six home runs and 10 RBI along with an OPS+ of 187.
The 26-year-old has suddenly become one of the lineup's most important pieces while filling in for a designated hitter role that was seen as a disaster going into the year.
With an injury saga surrounding Giancarlo Stanton going into spring training and continuing well into the regular season, the Yankees were set to be without their most productive offensive player from last year's postseason run.
Stanton, who is dealing with tendonitis in both of his elbows and has received numerous injections, hopes to return at some point in the coming month or two.
Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen as it sounds like the veteran slugger will have issues swinging a bat without pain, but now a real potential issue could be created if he does come back.
Rice has performed wildly beyond expectations and if he keeps it up, New York simply cannot take him out of the lineup.
Stanton is not going to the outfield, and Paul Goldschmidt is not going to be moved from first base for Rice during what has been a terrific season so far former the former MVP as well.
Doing the math here, there's not enough spots to go around.
If and when Stanton returns, it could have to be in a non-regular role off the bench, which is obviously not the way the team saw things playing out.
Stanton would likely not be thrilled about coming off the bench, but the Yankees flat out do not have a choice if Rice continues to produce.
With the nature of Stanton's injury, the chance exists that a non everyday role is going to be in the best interest of his long-term health anyway.
Regardless of what the decision is when Stanton finds his way back on the field, Rice has certainly done an incredible job thus far.
Turning an issue of not enough hitters into possibly too many hitters is no easy feat, and it's not a bad problem for New York to have.