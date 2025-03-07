New York Yankees Boss Gives Encouraging Update on Giancarlo Stanton Injury
The New York Yankees have received some great news during what has been an unfortunate couple of weeks in the injury department.
As first reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has officially rejoined the team in Tampa for spring training after being away for a while.
Stanton was first said to be heading back by Brian Cashman on Thursday, but now he has finally made his return down south.
According to Hoch via manager Aaron Boone, the slugger is not expected to play in any spring games before the team returns to New York for the season.
Having Stanton remain out for the remainder of the spring training schedule does not come as much of a surprise given he has already been ruled out for Opening Day, but that doesn't mean this isn't great news for the Yankees.
Fans were given no defined timetable surrounding the return to action for the former National League MVP, and with Stanton away from the team, there was no telling how long the absence could be.
Having his missing status linger over the roster for the rest of spring would not have been a good sign that he was going to be back anytime soon once the season began.
Now that he has officially made his return and will be around the team for the rest of the time remaining in camp, the outlook surrounding Stanton being removed from baseball activities - and how long it could be for - looks at least a little bit better than it did at this time last week.