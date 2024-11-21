New York Yankees Named as Potential Suitor For Star Infielder, Per Insider
The New York Yankees are busy trying to retain superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but there is an additional free agent slugger that makes sense this winter.
Third baseman Alex Bregman, who the Yankees know very well from their heated rivalry with the Houston Astros over the years, is available and would be a massive upgrade to the Bronx Bombers' infield.
MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand recently linked the Yankees as a potential suitor for Bregman's services this offseason.
"Bregman has been part of the Houston core that has beaten the Yankees in the ALCS three times since 2017, so New York is well aware of how dangerous the third baseman can be. Jazz Chisholm Jr. manned the hot corner for most of the Yankees’ games after the Trade Deadline, but he could shift to second base if New York signs Bregman or any other third baseman. Whether the Yankees are ableto re-sign Soto could determine how aggressive they are with the rest of the free-agent market.
As Feinsand pointed out, the pursuit of Bregman, and other high-priced free agents, could depend on if the Yankees are able to keep Soto or not. Soto is being highly sought after on the free agent market by the Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and others.
The Yankees met with Soto and his agent Scott Boras on Monday in California and the meeting was said to have gone well, per reports.
Even if Soto does stay, the Yankees are in need of at least two infielders with second baseman Gleyber Torres and first baseman Anthony Rizzo being free agents.
As Feinsand also noted, the Yankees could potentially shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second base if they were to ink Bregman to a deal.
Bregman will likely be costly, as the 30-year-old is rumored to be seeking anywhere between $150 million to $350 million on a long-term contract.
At this point, Bregman seems like a more realistic possibility for New York as a Plan B to Soto. That being said, he would be a massive upgrade to both their infield and the middle of their lineup if he were to join the pinstripes.