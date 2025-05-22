Yankees Named Candidate for Cubs Superstar
If the New York Yankees are looking to pick up another superstar, they might have their man. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs is shaping up to be available, useful, and expensive by the time he enters free agency later this year.
"He is again on pace to hit close to 30 homers and steal close to 30 bases," Bowden writes. "The three-time All-Star, one-time Gold Glove winner and one-time Silver Slugger looks like he'll have an opportunity to hit that trifecta in his free-agent walk year. Following Juan Soto's record-setting $765 million deal in free agency and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million extension, Tucker is expected to land a nine-figure contract that starts with a six. Several big-market teams, including the Cubs, (Philadelphia) Phillies, Yankees and (Los Angeles) Dodgers, should be in play for him."
Tucker slashed .289/.408/.585 in 78 games for the Houston Astros last season, but suffered a fracture to his shin in June which took him out for the last few months of 2024. The Chicago Cubs acquired the three-time All-Star in December in exchange for IF Isaac Paredes, RHP Hayden Wesneski, and 3B Cam Smith.
The 28-year old suffered a brief hiccup this season, but came back with a vengeance in a recent series against the Miami Marlins, which the Cubs took Wednesday. Tucker hit his 12th homer of the season, and went 6-for-8 in the series.
Following Tuesday's win, Tucker told ESPN's Taylor McGregor he's been feeling better.
"It’s more just a feeling in the box in terms of, whether it’s your stance, or hands position, or hips, or just your direction that you’re trying to go with, with the ball with the intent—I’ve been kinda—I had like a numbness feeling for a little while, just trying to search for that. But I felt a lot better recently, just trying to build off that."
The Cubs right fielder would be an excellent complement to the likes of Aaron Judge at the plate if the Yankees go this route, and with batting talent like Giancarlo Stanton in question, it would make a whole lot of sense.
