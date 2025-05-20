Radio Host Reveals Real Reason Juan Soto Left Yankees
The recent Subway Series brought up some hard feelings for fans of the New York Yankees, when they found themselves up against a beloved former player for the first time since his departure.
On his Monday afternoon radio show, ESPN NY's Michael Kay suggested that there was a deeper reason for Juan Soto's departure after one season in pinstripes, and that if it were entirely up to him, he might still be a Yankee.
"People in the know say that Juan Soto wanted to be a Yankee," Kay said. "He chose the Yankees. But his family wanted him to be a Met so he chose the Mets."
It's unclear whether Soto has publicly mentioned family as a factor in his decision to head to the Mets. He mentioned that the move was a "family decision" in one March interview, but he may have been referring to the Yankees as a team.
“I mean, they tried the hardest they can, but things happen, you know?” Soto told NBC's TODAY. “You gotta go through a lotta things. It’s a whole group, family decision that we made. And I think that was the best one, you know? They really tried, but we couldn’t get it done.”
The 26-year-old superstar described positive feelings about his decision in a recent interview, and doesn't seem to have any regrets about the choice to move across town.
"I made a decision, and I'm happy that I made it," he told the New York Post. "You look around. We have an unbelievable team. And it's going to be a good team for a long time."
Soto signed the largest contract in professional sports history with the Mets late last year, at $765 million for a 15 year commitment. He had spent just one season with the Yankees, but won the World Series with them in 2024, and fans were loath to see him go.
They have also been loath to see him back in their park.
Soto's return was met with hostility (which he expected), with fans chanting "F*** Juan Soto", sporting t-shirts with the same slogan, and even contributing spiteful art projects like the one seen below.
Soto gave an underwhelming performance over the weekend, to the delight of Yankee fans, and the Yankees took the series after a brutal 8-2 victory on Sunday.
The Yankees begin a series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, May 20, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!