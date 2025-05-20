Yankees Plate Approach Becoming Dominant
The New York Yankees failed to cash in time after time during the Subway Series, but they finally came through when it mattered the most.
After leaving nine men on base and going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in their 3-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday, the Yankees couldn't afford to continue coming up short in the clutch during the rubber game on Sunday night.
The Bronx Bombers have remained extraordinarily patient at the dish all season long, evidenced by a 10.6 percent walk rate that leads the league. The Mets present an ideal matchup for them in that case, as their pitching staff ranks No. 10 with a walks per nine rate of 3.64.
The Yankees drew six free passes in their 6-2 series-opening victory, and it was more of the same in the finale. The issue, however, is that they once again dropped the ball on numerous occasions.
In a 2-2 game with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Anthony Volpe swung at the first pitch and grounded out even after David Peterson walked three hitters, one of which was intentional, during that frame.
Volpe couldn't write his wrongs in the seventh inning, either. Stepping to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs for the second time on the night, the 24-year-old shortstop was punched out by Huascar Brazobán after swinging at three-straight offerings out of the zone despite initially going up 3-0 in the count.
The Yankees finally put an end to the madness in the eighth, though, as Jasson Dominguez walked against Ryne Stanek to lead off the frame before Austin Wells doubled. Jorbit Vivas followed suit with an exceptional at-bat that resulted in the leading run coming across on an error by Pete Alonso while throwing home on a fielder's choice.
Paul Goldschmidt tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single to make it 4-2, and after Trent Grisham walked, Cody Bellinger launched a 356-foot grand slam that snuck its way out over the short porch in right field and broke the game wide open as the Yankees' advantage grew to 8-2.
“I feel like his approach is a little better,“ Aaron Judge said about Bellinger, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "He really knows what he’s looking for when he steps in the box, and when he gets what he’s looking for, he’s not missing it."
The Yankees' team-wide approach at the plate has been superb the entire year, and it was just a matter of time before they pieced together a big inning against the Mets that delivered the final blow.
