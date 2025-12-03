Yankees Prospect Could Face Trade With Free Agent Splash

Who will be the odd man out next season in the New York Yankees outfield?

Certainly not Aaron Judge, who just won his third American League MVP Award in four years.

And certainly not Trent Grisham, who accepted the Yankees' one-year qualifying offer.

That leaves Jasson Dominguez and top outfield prospect Spencer Jones in the mix. Unless general manager Brian Cashman spends big in free agency.

Free-Agent Frenzy

The Yankees want to re-sign Cody Bellinger and have kicked the tires on Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker. Both players will require a massive, nine-figure contract.

"The market for the best free agent in the class could stretch into the new year potentially," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Threads. "At the end of the day, nobody can make a team better like Tucker, and whether it’s Toronto, Philadelphia, either New York team or perhaps one that misses out on the rest of the top players in the class, Tucker’s price will be met, and he’ll get a 10-year-plus deal for more than $300 million — with an even higher ceiling possible.

"While the Yankees still want Bellinger, Trent Grisham accepting the qualifying offer would make his potential return a multipart move, because they’re unlikely to go into the season with Grisham, Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones," Passan continued. "It opens the door for the Dodgers, Phillies, Mets and others to pursue the versatile Bellinger, who could be among the earliest big names to sign."

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Odd Man Out

MLB.com's Mark Feisand predicted Jones would be the odd man out and called the slugger the Yankees' top potential trade candidate.

"Trent Grisham’s return to the Bronx solidifies two of New York’s three outfield spots, while the Yankees are still hopeful to bring Bellinger back on a new deal. That leaves Jones -- theYankees’ No. 4 prospect-- and Jasson Domínguez as players without a spot to get regular playing time. Jones belted 35 home runs with a .933 OPS at Double-A and Triple-A last season, giving the Yankees a prime trade chip if they choose to use it," Feinsand noted.

"After floating his name in trade talks for the past year, the Yankees could finally move one of their top prospects," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported last month.

The Yankees selected Jones in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In his three minor-league seasons, Jones has grown into a fearsome power hitter.

As a result, Jones is the Yankees No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 99 overall.

