New York Yankees Named Landing Spot for Flame-Throwing Relief Pitcher
There has been plenty that has gone wrong for the New York Yankees over the past two months, but their struggles in the bullpen might be the biggest issue of them all. The offense has struggled, which is a concern. However, not having at least an average bullpen could come back to hurt in October when it matters most.
Having a lockdown bullpen makes things much easier for contending teams, as they can almost guarantee a win if they have a lead late in the game. For the Yankees, that hasn't been the case.
In the first few months of the year, they arguably had the best bullpen in baseball. Now, it's a completely different story, as one could say that it's their biggest need at the trade deadline.
They've been linked to multiple relievers on the market, and the expectation around baseball is that there will be a ton of movement in terms of bullpen arms. Tanner Scott has been the target rumored most for New York, but there are other arms who could help them.
While adding Scott would help this team in a big way, they probably need at least one more arm, too.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports looked at potential targets, including another relief pitcher in Michael Kopech.
"Another high-strikeout reliever. Whichever team trades for Michael Kopech (Yankees or otherwise) will try to help him gain the consistency that has eluded him throughout his career., showing how dominant he can be at his best, though his gaudy strikeout rate comes with too many walks and too many home runs allowed.
"The Yankees have had success coaching up relievers and Kopech is not a rental (he'll remain under team control in 2025)."
Kopech hasn't exactly been elite by any means this season. His 4.85 ERA and 1.34 WHIP are a bit worrisome, but there's reason for optimism.
This is his second campaign as a full-time closer, doing so in 2021. He posted an impressive 2.97 WHIP that year, striking out 103 in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
Kopech's strikeout numbers are exactly why there's reason for hope, as he has elite swing-and-miss stuff due to a fastball that can reach 100-plus MPH. His walks are a concern, but he's dropped that a good bit this time around, walking 23 in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
If he came to a contending team, perhaps he'd be better. There's some risk that comes with trading for him, but his stuff is so good that it might be worth the risk.