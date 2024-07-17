Rumored Yankees Target Reportedly Available Making Deadline Swap Possible
It's clear that the New York Yankees will look a little different after the upcoming trade deadline.
It will come and pass on July 30th and New York has some tough decisions to make. New York is loaded with talent but it hasn't translated to wins lately. The Yankees still are considered by many to be a contender to make the World Series this year, but it's now clear that there are holes on the roster that needs to be filled.
Adding another high-leverage swing-and-miss reliever is one of those spots on the roster that need to be addressed. One player who has been mentioned as a fit for the Yankees is Chicago White Sox flamethrower Michael Kopech.
Kopech has been in trade rumors for months and a trade is becoming even more likely with the deadline getting closer, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Considering the White Sox’s current timeline, word is reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet and outfield star Luis Robert (the Seattle Mariners make sense for him, too) have a decent chance to be dealt," Heyman said. "They seem even likelier to trade Erick Fedde and should certainly should find takers for Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, and Michael Kopech."
The Yankees have scouted Kopech already this season and it sounds like a real possibility that he will be traded.
New York currently has Clay Holmes as the team's closer and adding Kopech as a set-up man could be a great way to help the bullpen. There's a chance Holmes leaves in free agency and Kopech is under team control next year and could take over the role.
The Yankees have high hopes for the 2024 season and adding someone like Kopech could help with that.
