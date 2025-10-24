Yankees Named Top Fit for Mets All-Star
With the New York Yankees likely to put an emphasis on adding bullpen pieces around David Bednar and Camilo Doval this offseason, they could go big-name hunting and look to convince one of the league's top closers to switch boroughs.
Could Yankees Create Dynamic Duo?
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand profiled the top 30 pending free agents and listed the top fits for each player. The Yankees, as a result, found themselves next to the Baltimore Orioles and incumbent New York Mets as potential suitors for Edwin Díaz.
"Unlike his teammate [Pete] Alonso, Díaz hasn’t yet declared his intention to opt out of the final two years and $37 million of the five-year, $102 million deal he signed with the Mets in November 2022," Feinsaind wrote. "The right-hander had a stellar season in 2025, posting a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves in 31 opportunities, striking out 98 batters in 66 1/3 innings. Díaz ranked near the top of the league in whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and barrel percentage, looking like his vintage self in his second season back from a torn patellar tendon."
Díaz's Fit on Yankees
Bednar was an absolute force for the Yankees after they acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates at this year's trade deadline, recording a 2.19 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 10 saves in 24 2/3 innings during the regular season before putting up a 1.50 ERA in 6 playoff frames.
For that reason, the Yankees may opt not to spend big money on another close like Díaz since the club already has that role filled. At the same time, though, there could be enough room in the bullpen for both him and Bednar.
Díaz, much like Bednar, was an All-Star this past season and is one of the best relievers across the league. The 32-year-old finished with a 1.63 ERA, 28 saves and 98 strikeouts in 66 1/3 frames to go with a 2.28 FIP for the Mets.
Given the fact that both players have extensive experience closing games, perhaps the Yankees would mix and match them in the later innings and create a nearly unhittable duo that could shut down opposing offenses at will.
Is Díaz a Realistic Target?
Though Díaz hasn't yet declined to opt into the final two years and $19 million of his current contract with the Mets, like Feinsand noted, the widespread expectation is that he'll eventually do so.
Though handing out huge deals to relievers is generally frowned upon given the volatile nature of the position, Díaz is about as safe of a bet as there is in that regard. He's been one of the game's top bullpen arms for years on end, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down either.
For that reason, he's likely to generate a rather strong market when and if he becomes a free agent. Though he'd make for a fun addition to the Yankees' roster, they're probably better off not giving Díaz a contract in the neighborhood of four years and $73.35 million, which is his projected value by Spotrac.
