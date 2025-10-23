Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Deserves Silver Slugger
The New York Yankees have a litany of potential Silver Sluggers on their hands, and none more deserving than second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. According to a post on X, that social media platform previously known as Twitter, Chisholm is a finalist for the award along with utilityman Ben Rice and outfielders Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s 2025 Season
Chisholm is a great choice for the Silver Slugger. He slashed .242/ .332/ .481 for an OPS of .813 in 130 games this season, also whacking 31 homers. While those numbers, and where Chisholm ranks amongst AL second basemen, speak for themselves, Silver Slugger voting is about more than just stats.
Chisholm had a difficult start to the 2025 season. He sustained a right oblique strain in April, which lead to a month-long stint on the injured list. After a brief rehab assignment, Chisholm returned, but not to his usual position at second base.
Instead, the Yankees had him play third base and slotted DJ LeMahieu at second. While LeMahieu continued to struggle and Chisholm wasn't playing his best defense at third, he wasn't slowing down offensively. In fact, he only seemed to hit the gas, slamming a go-ahead home run in his first game back after injury. That gas would last all season, with Chisholm slamming five home runs in September to help bring the Yankees to the 2025 postseason.
No Other Second Baseman Compares
Chisholm doesn't own the top of every stat possible. While he's the best AL second baseman in terms of slugging percentage, the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve has him beat in batting average and Detroit Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres wins when comparing on-base percentage. Even in home runs, Chisholm is matched by the Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe.
However, none of those players are bringing the same consistently powerful hitting and bountiful energy to the game that Chisholm did this season.
Obviously, the Yankees have other deserving players, who are equally worthy of a Silver Slugger nomination and could very well win the award. Judge is the best player in the league, with a .331 batting average, .457 on-base percentage and .688 slugging percentage for an OPS of 1.145. He's in the running for his third AL MVP, and the competition isn't particularly close (yes, even with Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh's 60 regular season home runs).
Fortunately, the Yankees can have multiple Silver Sluggers in the same year, so Judge, Bellinger, Rice and Chisholm could all add the accolade to their list of accomplishments. However, Chisholm should be just as much a conversation as a superstar like Judge.
