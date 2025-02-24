New York Yankees No Longer Playing Iconic Frank Sinatra Song After Losses
It's been a spring of change for the New York Yankees this year.
After a busy offseason where the front office had to pivot following the loss of Juan Soto to their crosstown rivals, Hal Steinbrenner shocked everyone when he announced that their iconic no beard policy was being revoked.
Yankees players will now be allowed to have "well-groomed" beards when donning the uniform for the first time in almost 50 years, something that has elicited a reaction from just about everyone in the baseball world.
As if that wasn't enough, The Athletic also reported that the team will no longer be playing Frank Sinatra's iconic song, "(Theme From) New York, New York" following losses.
This was on display Sunday during their spring training game when the team lost 4-0. Instead of the traditional song from Sinatra airing over the loudspeaker as fans exited the ballpark, "That's Life" from Sinatra was played instead.
"We will be rotating through a number of different songs after a Yankees loss this year, none of them will be 'New York New York,'" a team spokesperson told Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.
The tradition that started in 1980 will now no longer exist in 2025.
This one might be more palatable for every Yankees fan, but it's still going to feel different compared to what the gameday experience has been for 45 years.
It's also another example of this current regime wanting to put their own stamp on the franchise.
So, after making their first World Series appearance since 2009, New York has made some sweeping changes to their dress code and the gameday experience for fans.
What else could be altered will be seen.