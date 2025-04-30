New York Yankees Offense Has Thrived Despite Loss of Superstar This Offseason
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the New York Yankees, who continue to be one of the best teams in the American League.
To begin the year, there were some concerns about the outlook for the Yankees, and rightfully so, since they suffered a plethora of injuries to key players in the spring.
With players like Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Giancarlo Stanton and Clarke Schmidt all starting on the injured list, it would have been very understandable if New York struggled to start the season.
However, that has not been the case for this New York squad, and a major reason for that has been their high-powered offense.
When the Yankees lost Juan Soto, many people out there expected this group to take a step back, but the new faces have stepped up and are making a major impact for this team in the early going.
“The Yankees’ offense is doing just fine in life after Juan Soto thanks to significant contributions from Ben Rice, Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
Losing a player like Soto appeared like it was going to be a massive hit for the Yankees.
The slugger is one of the best in the game, but New York has done an excellent job building around reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to create a lineup that looks better than it did last campaign.
The addition of Paul Goldschmidt at first base has been a major positive since, for the past several years, Anthony Rizzo simply wasn’t getting the job done at the position on offense.
In addition to improved production at first base, the team has also had some of their young talent step up. Ben Rice has thrived as the designated hitter and appears like he should be a staple in the lineup going forward.
Furthermore, there have been a couple of surprises led by the play of Trent Grisham.
Even though the slugger was supposed to be just a fourth outfielder, he has been a solid producer at the plate and has earned more playing time.
Overall, it has been a team effort to be one of the best offenses in the league.
While Judge is off to an amazing start and could win another AL MVP in his future, he’s received a lot of support this campaign.