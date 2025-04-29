New York Yankees Star Slugger Keeps Finding Ways To Take Game to New Heights
The New York Yankees are off to a great start to the season, and a lot of credit has to go to the offense for their production early on.
Coming into the year, there was a lot of concern about what the lineup might look like for the Yankees.
Losing Juan Soto was a significant blow in free agency, but the pivot to signing Paul Goldschmidt and trading for Cody Bellinger was a good one. While Bellinger has yet to get going, Goldschmidt has been fantastic for New York so far.
Furthermore, during the spring, Giancarlo Stanton was sidelined with elbow issues, resulting in him starting the campaign on the injured list. As a key member of the offense, that injury early on also caused uneasiness for the Yankees.
However, young players have stepped up in the lineup to help replace the production. Led most noticeable by Ben Rice, the young talent of New York has been thriving with increased opportunities.
While players have stepped up for the Yankees, it has been their star who continues to carry this unit.
Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the amazing start to the season that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is off to this season.
“How do you like to evaluate hitters? You like batting average? Judge was hitting .406 entering Monday. OBP? An even .500. Care more about power? He slugs better than .700. (A .300/.400/.500 slash line holds some aesthetic sway in this game; a .400/.500/.700 doesn’t quite compute.)”
The start of the year for Judge has been nothing short of exceptional so far. In 2025, he is slashing .405/.496/.703 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
It is extremely impressive to see that slash line a month into the campaign. As of now, he is leading in all three of those offensive categories, to go along with the most RBI in the league.
It is rare to see a hitter be able to hit for power and average like Judge can these days but is proving to be one of the best hitters of this generation.
While last season was arguably the best of his career, he got off to a terrible start. That has not been the case this year, which means it could be another special campaign coming for him.
Even though there was a lot of panic after losing Soto, Judge is still arguably the best hitter in the league.
As long as he has been healthy and in the lineup, the offense for the Yankees has always been good.
With Judge somehow elevating his game to new heights this campaign, a third AL MVP seems to be in his future.