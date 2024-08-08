New York Yankees Pending Free Agent Will Be 'Single Biggest Story of the Offseason'
The New York Yankees understood what they were doing when they traded for Juan Soto.
Despite moving a massive package for the left-handed slugger, he hits free agency at the end of the year. It was viewed as a risk at the time of the trade, but it made perfect sense to make the deal.
The Yankees needed a superstar type of talent, and he provided them with just that. And to say he's been as good as expected would be an understatement, as there's a strong argument to be made that Soto has been miles better than anybody had hoped for.
However, with that incredible play comes a bigger price tag. Some even believe that he could draw a contract of more than $600 million. It's uncertain if it'll get that high, but there have been some predictions out there that suggest that he's going to sign one of the biggest contracts in Major League Baseball history.
In his defense, there's no reason why he should settle for anything less. Soto has been incredible throughout his young career, and given that he's only 25-years-old and has seven years of big-league experience, he deserves everything coming his way.
The one issue that New York might run into is that his agent is Scott Boras. Boras has always found a way to get his clients the top dollar on the market, and with the best young player in baseball set to become a free agent, it's all but guaranteed that there's going to be a bidding war for his services.
That's exactly why Will Leitch of MLB.com wrote that he'll be "the biggest story of the offseason every day."
"You might have heard a little bit about his pending free agency. If the Yankees don’t get him re-signed by the end of the year -- and there’s not much reason to think they will -- he’s going to be the single biggest story of the offseason, every day of the offseason."
Historically, the Yankees should be in a good position to re-sign him. This organization has paid guys more than nearly any team in baseball, which needs to continue happening.
The organization hasn't been frugal in any way throughout the past few years either, but their salary situation will get pretty interesting if they sign him to a $500-plus million deal. At the end of the day, it's a move that will likely help them win a World Series.
Fans will be devastated if he doesn't end up back with the team, so there's more than one reason to get a deal done for the Yankees.