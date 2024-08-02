Yankees Among Top Options To Snatch Rival All-Star If They Lose Juan Soto
There's a lot to like about the New York Yankees right now.
New York is among the top teams in baseball and is starting to look like it again. The Yankees went through a tough stretch but finally seem to be over the hump and have been playing great since the trade deadline.
The Yankees are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East and are just one win behind the Cleveland Guardians for the most in the American League. New York is in a good spot right now but there will be questions that need to be answered after the season.
The biggest and most important question certainly will be the future of Juan Soto. New York wants him back but it will take a historic contract in order to do so. If the two sides are unable to work out a deal, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Yankees spend elsewhere.
There still is a few months left of the regular season before the playoffs kick off and therefore it's far too early to know what anyone is going to do in free agency in the winter. Despite this, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of "way-too-early" landing spots for the top expected free agents and mentioned the Yankees as a fit for Baltimore Orioles All-Star Anthony Santander.
"Santander is yet another outfielder whose bat is a lot more appealing than his defense, but he could nonetheless have a shot at the Nick Castellanos route to a nine-figure deal," Rymer said. "He was also coming off his age-29 season when he got one, so why not?
"Only so many teams could get in on a market like that, but the (Washington Nationals) could be one of them alongside offense-needy contenders such as the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, and the Yankees if they don't retain Juan Soto."
Santander has been fantastic so far this season and has 32 home runs and 74 RBIs in 105 games played. He earned his first All-Star nod this season and could be a great option for New York but only if Soto leaves.
