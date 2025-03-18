New York Yankees Pitcher Likely Avoided Major Injury After Bullpen Session
This offseason has not been kind thus far to the New York Yankees in terms on the injury department.
After already dealing with ongoing issues to numerous players within the lineup, the ailments began a couple of weeks ago in the starting rotation as well.
Beginning with a serious situation with the shoulder of reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil which will keep him out three months at least, things took an even nastier turn with superstar ace Gerrit Cole lost for the season with a UCL injury.
An already thin staff which could not afford any more issues seemed to be potentially have another injury this past weekend when Clarke Schmidt was scratched from a spring training start, generally the first sign that something could be wrong.
Schmidt did throw a bullpen session on Monday however, inspiring hope that he might be just fine after all.
On Tuesday morning, the right-hander told media at camp including Jack Curry of the YES Network that he "feels fine" coming out of the bullpen session, though he is unsure when the team is going to place him into another spring training start and it could be as soon as this week.
By the sounds of it, Schmidt is not dealing with anything major, though it remains to be seen whether or not he's going to miss time that extends into the regular season which is now under 10 days away.
Expected to be the Yankees No. 3 or No. 4 starter and with the team running out of options, hearing Schmidt feels fine is a strong update, but New York is not out of the woods just yet and fans will eagerly await an official update.