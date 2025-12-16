Yankees in Red Hot Chase for Free Agent Reliever

Who says you can't go home? Certainly not the New York Yankees, who are rumored to be interested in re-signing reliever Luke Weaver.

"In fact, the Yankees have expressed 'genuine' interest in re-signing Weaver, according to a league source, and the 32-year-old reliever would be interested in rejoining New York," The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reports.

"Talks between the Yankees and Weaver are not far along. The right-hander is weighing his options after about 10 teams have checked in on him this offseason," Kirschner adds.

Weaver's time in the Bronx has been a bit of a mixed bag ever since the Yankees claimed him off waivers in September 2023.

Mixed Bag

A starter for much of his career, Weaver became a dependable high-leverage arm for manager Aaron Boone in 2024. In fact, Weaver inherited the role of closer as the Yankees made their run to the World Series, picking up four saves in the postseason.

But Weaver found himself back in the bullpen as a set-up man in 2025 after the Yankees traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams.

But as Williams struggled in pinstripes, Weaver found himself playing the role of part-time closer and finished with eight saves in 64 appearances.

Jul 25, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) looks down after allowing a three run home run to Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However Weaver's effectiveness in 2025 was limited by a midseason hamstring injury and late-season mechanical issues which had the right-hander tipping pitches.

Moving forward, it's no secret general manager Brian Cashman wants to stock the bullpen with fresh arms around closer David Bednar, who the Yankees acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2025 trade deadline.

Many assumed Weaver would follow Williams out the door this offseason. Williams ended up going not too far, signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the New York Mets.

Free-Agent Wrinkle

However there's a potential wrinkle with Weaver's status as a free agent.

"Weaver previously expressed openness to returning to starting pitching — he has 106 career starts — but no teams have indicated they are viewing him in that role," Kirschner reports.

It's doubtful the Yankees would view Weaver as a starter, but the club does have rotation spots up for grabs in 2026 with Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon all recovering from surgery and expected to be sidelined for the start of the season.

And don't forget, Weaver has already proven he can handle the bright lights of the Big Apple.

While a reunion with the Yankees is no sure thing, it wouldn't be a surprise if Weaver runs it back in the Bronx.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!