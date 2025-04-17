New York Yankees Pitching Drama Underscores Probables for Tampa Bay Rays
If all anyone hears about is the New York Yankees’ starting pitching it’s because there is always an update.
The bad news on Wednesday was about Luis Gil. After some optimism that he could start a throwing program this week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that New York was pushing the start of his throwing program about 10 days. He said that the delay is due to his “level of healing.”
The good news on Wednesday was about Clarke Schmidt. The right-hander made his return from an injury and started against the Kansas City Royals. He went 5.2 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs and two walks. He also struck out two.
He slid into the rotation due to a knee injury to Marcus Stroman, who is on the 15-day injured list.
Schmidt is the only Yankees starter that won’t be available for this weekend’s four-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays, which starts on Thursday.
Thursday’s and Friday’s games are set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday’s game will be played at 4:10 p.m. and Sunday’s finale will start at 1:40 p.m.
For Thursday’s opener the Yankees are prepared to start young right-hander Will Warren (1-0, 5.14) against Rays right-hander Taj Bradley (2-0, 3.71). Following that, the Yankees should start left-hander Carlos Rodón (1-3 5.48) against Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 0.60).
Saturday’s showdown sees the Yankees prepared to start veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 5.94) against Rays right-hander Shane Baz (2-0, 1.452). In the finale, the Yankees get around to their ace, left-hander Max Fried (3-0, 1.88) as he faces Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 4.91).
The Yankees’ offensive start to the season has made riding out the injuries to the rotation a little easier. But New York won’t slug 20 runs every game, as it did opening weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.
It’s imperative to get Rodón going in his fifth start of the campaign. He’s lost each of his last three starts but has thrown at least 5.2 innings in each game. He’s also working the strikeouts well, as he has 28 hitters in 23 innings. The 5.48 ERA is inflated by the 14 earned runs he’s allowed, 13 of which have come in the last three games.
Fried has been terrific. He’s won each of his last three starts and has given up just three earned runs in those contests. Through four starts he’s struck out 28 and walked five in 24 innings.